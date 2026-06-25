Themba Zwane’s red card appeal dismissed by Fifa DC  

Bafana Bafana have suffered a setback after the South African Football Association’s (Safa) appeal against midfielder Themba Zwane’s three-match suspension was dismissed by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee.

The Mamelodi Sundowns veteran is serving a three-match suspension, which he was handed by the world’s football mother body’s disciplinary committee following the red card he received in this year’s World Cup opening game against tournament co-hosts Mexico last week.

“We are disappointed with the outcome of our appeal because we strongly believe that the punishment is far harsher than the offense that Themba is said to have committed,” Safa said in a statement.

Zwane will serve his final match on the sidelines when Bafana faces other co-hosts Canada in the Last-32 round clash in Los Angeles on Sunday, 28 June.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos fiercely criticized the red card and three-match suspension handed to Zwane during the opening Fifa World Cup match against Mexico. He described the ban as “much, much too severe” and questioned Fifa’s consistency by citing a similar tackle by Lionel Messi that avoided VAR intervention.

Zwane was red card after a VAR check for a raised arm against defender Roberto Alvarado. Broos argued that the Mexican player blocked Zwane, who was only trying to get around him without intentionally striking him. Fifa issued a three-match ban, which Broos argued was disproportionate to the offense.

Safa launched an official appeal to Fifa to overturn or reduce the suspension, but this appeal was ultimately dismissed. Zwane was forced to sit out crucial Czechia and Korea matches.

In other comforting news for Team SA, midfielder Teboho Mokoena returns to the selection fold after serving his own one-match suspension during the game against South Korea.

Bafana will return to their base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, tonight (Thursday) before heading to Los Angeles, United States of America, ahead of the Last-32 showdown against Canada.

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