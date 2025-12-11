‘Thembinkosi Lorch can’t help Bafana, finished, done,’ says coach Hugo Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos arguably had one of the most controversial press conferences since taking over the hot seat in 2021, when he threw his toys out of the court, exasperatedly expressing dissatisfaction about several things around his camp.

Bafana are deep into their preparations for the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), which will be staged in Morocco later this month.

Opening up on Lorch, Lorch, Lorch

Shortly after addressing his frustration over the late arrival of rising star defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his move to the MLS in the US, Broos once again addressed the issue surrounding the constant snub of Thembinkosi Lorch and may have just put a nail in the coffin on his matter.

“I also read the propositions of the media to take players with the group, and I was laughing. I was really laughing, because this shows again that some people in the media are not judging a player on his qualities but just because he’s a friend of theirs, or maybe they have an advantage to write that in the paper,” Broos said.

“Okay, we will talk about someone, so in the last three months, there is only one name that always came back, Lorch, Lorch, Lorch. Did everyone see the performance of Lorch over the last two years? Nobody.

“He played in [Orlando] Pirates. He was out of the team; they kicked him out. He was happy that Rulani [Mokoena] was in [Mamelodi] Sundowns. He went to Sundowns, he played a few games, and he finished. They kicked him out, also.

Gained form over past few months

“He went to Morocco [at Wydad Athletic Club], and now, suddenly, in the last three months, he played well. Don’t you think that we don’t know that?”

Broos then went on to make his stance clear regarding why he left out Lorch from his Afcon squad and said he does not believe the former Pirates and Sundowns star can add value to his team.

“But I don’t look at the player like ‘oh yeah, I like Lorch’. No, and look what is his quality, offensively, defensively, can he help the team? When I evaluate that player, I have to say, ‘No, he can’t help us. Finished, done!

“And then some people can be angry, and some people can call me stubborn, whatever. They do what they want. I just decided, and that’s all.

“And the boys I decide on or the boys I call up, those are the boys I believe in, and they know it. I will never take somebody who I think will not help us,” Broos added.

