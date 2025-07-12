There are no easy games anymore – Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says that she is proud of her charges after they launched a strong comeback against Tanzania in a 2025 Women’s Cup of Nations group match in Morocco on Friday night.

The South Africans salvaged a draw and earned themselves a point that has put them on the right groove to qualify for the quarterfinals. Banyana are leading Group C with four points after two matches, following Friday’s draw and the impressive 2-0 win over Ghana in the opening match midweek. They will face Mali in the final group stage match on Monday while Tanzania will go toe to toe with Ghana on the same day.

Salvaging a draw

The South Africans were on the brink of defeat after the “Twiga Stars” took a 1-0 lead through striker and captain Opa Clement in the 24th minute. It was poor goalkeeping from Kaylin Swart who was badly positioned, and as a result, she was exposed as Clement’s header bamboozled her and nestled inside the net. Again, there are question marks as to how and why coach Ellis replaced goalkeeper Andile Dlamini with Swart in the starting line-up.

But Ellis’s players rallied back in the second half to share the spoils through Bambanani Mbane’s equalising goal in the 70th minute.

“We said before the match that no game is easy, we saw the how Nigeria scored in the last minute, that’s how difficult the games are going to be, but you have to take your chances. We felt if we get the three points we would go through to the next round already, but it was not to be, there is still some more work to be done.

“There is no easy team anymore. They hadn’t picked up any points. We knew they needed to win at all costs and they came with a plan, made us play like a team under pressure. When we were not under pressure, we played into their hands at times with the long ball, but still there is all to play for in the group,” said Dr Ellis.

This was the second meeting between the two countries in this competition since 2010. Ellis had made four changes to the starting 11, bringing on Swart for Dlamini, while the trio of Lonathemba Mhlongo, Siyabulela Holweni and Kgaelebane Mohlakoana came on for Tiisetso Makhubela, Amogelang Motau and Lebohang Ramalepe respectively.

