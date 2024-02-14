There is still another mission ahead of us, Jordaan tells Broos

The SA Football Association president, Danny Jordaan, has given a thorough update on Hugo Broos’s position as the Bafana Bafana coach.

Following a successful Africa Cup of Nations competition in Ivory Coast, there has been growing speculation that Broos has drawn interest from Tunisia, a major country in north Africa.

With a bronze medal to his name, Broos led Bafana to a podium finish after they finished the tournament as the third-best team.

Jordaan has now affirmed that the outspoken 71-year-old Belgian tactician will continue to lead the Bafana ship ahead of their crucial World Cup qualifiers and the 2025 Afcon in Morocco.

The journey continues

“I want to thank the coach; we started a long journey where we had many fights with him,” Jordaan said during a media briefing at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

“He is one not to run away from a fight, but he runs towards it, and you know that. He has strong views, and he is not afraid to express them.

“In the end, we could shape the team, and the team that played was created by him. So, I want to thank him for not stepping back and for being relentless in pursuit of building the team that he thought would win the Afcon.

“We are very appreciative of his efforts and his energies that he put in away from his family. But our journey is going to continue; there is still another mission ahead of us, and we must complete the task.”

Titanic battle looming

Later in March, Bafana will return to action when they play two international friendlies against Algeria and Andorra. Both matches will take place in Algeria on March 21 and 26, respectively.

In their third World Cup qualifying match on June 3, South Africa will face their greatest adversary, Nigeria, in a titanic battle to settle the score.

Recently, Nigeria defeated Bafana in a penalty shootout in the Afcon semi-finals.

In Group C, Bafana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria are presently ranked second and third, respectively, behind Rwanda, who lead with four points.

Nigeria has two points after their disappointing back-to-back draws, while South Africa has three points.

