‘There’ll be no emotions, we’re grown men’: Grant Kekana on Rulani Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has asserted that emotions and personal relationships will be put aside for 90 minutes when they face former mentor Rulani Mokwena.

Sundowns will host MC Alger in a must-win CAF Champions League final group match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The game, which will be on Valentine’s Day, will see Mokwena make his first return to Loftus since Sundowns surprisingly chucked him out of the club after retaining the league title.

It goes without saying that the stakes will be extremely high for Masandawana, as anything less than three points could see the 2016 champions eliminated from the competition before the knockout rounds for the first time in nearly a decade.

During his stint at the club, Mokwena’s relationship with the Sundowns players was well-documented, and it was also visible through social media posts when the current MC Alger coach surprisingly left the club.

One win in five matches

Speaking to the media at the Nedbank Cup Last 16 draw on Wednesday night, Kekana admitted that, despite their fond relationship with Mokwena, there will be no emotions whatsoever, as they will be on a serious hunt for a victory.

“No, [there will be no emotions]; I think we’re grown men. Obviously, we appreciate all that he has done for us and for the club, and he always has a special place in our hearts, but we know what’s at stake on Saturday,” Kekana said.

“Throughout the 90 minutes, there’ll be none of that [emotions]. It will be Mamelodi Sundowns trying to get a positive result, and then we can shake hands [with Mokwena] after the game.”

The reigning Premier Soccer League champions have been struggling for consistency in the Champions League this season and have only managed one win in five games.

“We need to focus on the small details, as I believe that’s what’s hindered us throughout the group stages—minor details within the game.

“There hasn’t really been a big difference, but it’s affected the results. So, I think on Saturday, it’ll be the little details that we need to focus on and make sure that we are able to apply ourselves correctly,” he said.

The much-anticipated encounter is expected to be a sold-out affair and is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

