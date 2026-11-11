Thierry Henry wowed by ‘incredible experience’ of watching Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Arsenal and France football legend Thierry Henry wowed the South African diski fraternity during his recent visit to Soweto, where Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs went head-to-head.

While the Frenchman, who was Betway’s guest, granted numerous interviews in the buildup to the match, the former prolific striker has now opened up about his firsthand experience at FNB Stadium, sharing his thoughts on the standard of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and its two biggest clubs.

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The Soweto derby remains one of the biggest football rivalries on the continent. It is widely ranked alongside the likes of Egypt’s Al Ahly v Zamalek; Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam derby between Simba SC and Young Africans; Tunisia’s Tunis derby between Esperance and Club Africa; and Morocco’s Casablanca derby between Raja Casablanca and Wydad Casablanca.

The highly anticipated Betway Premiership fixture saw the Buccaneers claim a 2-1 victory over Amakhosi, adding another memorable chapter to the historic rivalry.

Henry played a special role in the occasion, carrying the official match ball onto the pitch amidst the passion and energy synonymous with the fixture.

READ: Orlando Pirates win Soweto derby bragging rights after defeating rivals Kaizer Chiefs

A highlight of the day saw him hand over a R30,000 cash prize to the winner of Betway’s S’bonise & Win campaign, which celebrated a dedicated supporter who proudly showcased their team spirit in Orlando Pirates regalia.

“The Soweto derby was an incredible experience. I’ve been fortunate to experience some of the biggest football rivalries around the world, but there is something truly special about the energy here. From the singing and chanting in the stands and team colours worn with pride, you could feel how much football means to South Africans,” Henry remarked.

“Seeing Pirates and Chiefs fans side by side, passionately supporting their teams while sharing the occasion together, really stood out for me. It’s a unique football culture and an experience I’ll remember for a long time,” Henry added.

As the PSL celebrates 30 years of South African football, the Soweto derby once again demonstrated why the beautiful game holds such a sacred place in the country’s sporting culture, bringing generations of supporters together through rivalry, passion and a shared love of the game.

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