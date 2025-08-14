This is only the beginning, we’ll turn the corner, promises Pirates coach

Amid the growing concerns and frustration at Orlando Pirates, under-pressure Abdeslam Ouaddou has promised that his side will turn the corner eventually, as this is only the beginning of the season.

Ouaddou has recently been under fire from many Pirates fans following a dreadful start in the Betway Premiership.

The Buccaneers lost their opening two league games against Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants.

The results have since led many to question the capabilities of Jose Riveiro’s successor.

The lanky Moroccan international has to redeem himself and restore the trust of the fans against a tough Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal on Saturday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the first-leg encounter at Orlando Stadium, Ouaddou suggested that it is too early to panic.

Tough test against Sundowns

“I can understand the disappointment of the fans based on the previous two results because they love the club and are passionate people,” he said.

“In every big club, when you start that way [losing two back-to-back league matches], you can understand where the disappointment comes from.

“But I can promise the fans that we are going to bounce back, sweat for the shirt to try and represent the badge the right way to bring them happiness. This is only the beginning.”

Pirates will face a Sundowns team which, despite a slow start, has managed to produce results in their two league openers, securing a win and a draw against AmaZulu and Chippa United, respectively.

With the game already sold out, Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says he hopes both teams will display a spectacle for South African football fans.

The game will start at 3pm.

