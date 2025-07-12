Three key battles which could be decisive in Club World Cup final

A galaxy of stars will be on show in Sunday’s Fifa Club World Cup 2025 final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. A host of individual battles are primed to unfold all over the pitch as the English Premier League giants go head-to-head with the reigning European champions. Fifa has highlighted three duels which could prove decisive at MetLife Stadium.

Trevoh Chalobah v Ousmane Dembele:

Centre-back Chalobah has emerged as a pivotal figure for Chelsea in 2025, sustaining his momentum after a successful loan spell with Crystal Palace. He has been a tower of strength during the Club World Cup and was particularly impressive in the Blues’ 2-0 semi-final win over Fluminense FC, helping to shut out the Brazilian side’s dynamic frontline. The 26-year-old also displayed his quality and composure in possession in that match, completing 100 per cent of his 54 passes.

In Sunday’s final, Chalobah will face his toughest challenge yet. Ousmane Dembele missed PSG’s Club World Cup group-stage matches through injury but has swiftly hit his stride in the knockout phase. He came off the bench to score in their 2-0 last-eight win over Bayern Munchen and was also on target in their 4-0 semi-final trouncing of Real Madrid. That match marked Dembele’s first start of the competition, and he tormented the Madrid backline, pressing with intensity and bamboozling defenders with his lightning-quick feet.

Enzo Fernandez v Vitinha:

Chelsea and PSG boast elite midfields and, in Enzo Fernandez and Vitinha, two genuinely world-class operators, repectively. Fernandez’s relentless energy and competitive fire help set the tone for his side. Vitinha is influential in an altogether different way, with his incisive, precision passing allowing PSG to control matches. His work-rate is phenomenal – he has covered more ground (69.4km) than any other player at the tournament – and his smart positioning helps to snuff out opposition attacks.

Both players have also shown their capacity to produce game-changing moments in the final third during the Club World Cup. They have each scored once, with Vitinha providing two assists and Fernandez three, more than any other player at the competition.

Joao Pedro v Marquinhos:

Having only completed his move to Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last week, Joao Pedro has exploded out of the blocks for his new team. He made his first start for the Blues in their semi-final clash with Fluminense and emphatically rose to the occasion, scoring two fabulous goals to propel Chelsea to victory. The Brazilian is skillful, fast and clinical, while his elusive movement makes him a nightmare to defend against.

On Sunday, he will face a compatriot and one of the finest defenders on the planet. A classy, ball-playing centre-back, Marquinhos is PSG’s all-time record appearance holder and a bona fide legend of the club. As well as his outstanding technical attributes, the 31-year-old’s inspiring leadership has helped drive PSG’s modern-day success. If he can come out on top against Chelsea’s red-hot new forward, it could go a long way towards his team being crowned world champions.

