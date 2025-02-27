Thulani Serero could be solution to struggling Cape Town City

Cape Town City has announced the signing of former Ajax Amsterdam midfielder Thulani Serero on a free transfer on Thursday.

Serero has been plying his trade abroad for over a decade, turning out for the likes of Ajax, Vitesse Arnhem, Al-Jazira, and most recently Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Cream, as Serero is affectionately known, left South Africa in 2011 to join Dutch giants Ajax in the Eredivisie after winning the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Year, PSL Player of the Season, PSL Players’ Player of the Season, and Absa Premiership Red Hot Young Player in the PSL awards.

The 34-year-old well-travelled creative midfielder joins Cape Town City boasting a lot of experience, having played at the highest level in the Uefa Champions League.

He won three Eredivisie titles and the Dutch Super Cup with Ajax, the UAE Cup, and the UAE Super Cup with Al-Jazira.

First appearance could be against TS Galaxy

The mercurial midfielder is said to have been training with Muhsin Ertugral’s side for weeks and could make his first appearance on his sensational return to the PSL when City travel to Kwazulu-Natal to face AmaZulu at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.

“He went back to Emirates quickly to sort out some issues. He is a solution for us, definitely, but not against Orlando Pirates,” Ertugral told the media recently.

“He needs to get his family sorted out, bring them back, and then probably he is going back to Emirates and come back on the weekend, and then obviously the next game against AmaZulu, probably he will be ready.”

The former Bafana Bafana’s first home appearance could be against TS Galaxy on Wednesday at Athlone Stadium.

Serero joins City at a time when they are struggling in the league with 21 points after 19 games and have lost their last five games.

Seven points separate City from the relegation zone.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content