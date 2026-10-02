Tickets for the MTN8 final between Pirates and Sundowns sold out

It’s official! The tickets for the much-anticipated MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban have been sold out.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed this on its official social media pages on Friday night. It took about 10 and a half hours for the tickets to run out, after they went on sale on Friday morning at 10am.

High demand crashes ticketing system

Due to the high demand for tickets to the biggest game of the season so far, the digital ticketing system crashed at some point but was back up and running until they were all sold out. Approximately 48 000 tickets were allocated for general access, which cost R150.

Pirates will be looking to defend their title for a record fifth time, having already made history by winning it four times in a row.

Sundowns eye second MTN8 crown

Sundowns, on the other hand, have won the competition once in 18 years, which was during the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers will be the home side on the day, with the game scheduled to get underway at 6pm next Saturday.