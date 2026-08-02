Time to bring back the pizzazz in PSL Awards

In the early 2000s, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards were one of the swankiest events on the South African entertainment calendar. They were mentioned in the same breath as the esteemed South African Music Awards, and drew the same attention as the prestigious Metro FM awards.

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