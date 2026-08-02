Soccer

Time to bring back the pizzazz in PSL Awards

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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Time to bring back the pizzazz in PSL Awards
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 16: Relebohile Mofokeng of the Orlando Pirates and Terence Mashego of Durban City during the Betway Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Durban City at Orlando Amstel Arena on May 16, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

In the early 2000s, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards were one of the swankiest events on the South African entertainment calendar. They were mentioned in the same breath as the esteemed South African Music Awards, and drew the same attention as the prestigious Metro FM awards.

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  • In the early 2000s, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards were one of the swankiest events on the South African entertainment calendar.
  • They were mentioned in the same breath as the esteemed South African Music Awards, and drew the same attention as the prestigious Metro FM awards.
  • 🔒 To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • Buy the Sunday World e-edition Or download the Sunday World e-Edition app Kgomotso Mokoena.

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