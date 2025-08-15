Time will come for Tshegofatso Mabasa to play, says Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou

Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has assured Orlando Pirates fans that their star striker, Tshegofatso Mabasa, will have a chance to play despite the team’s recent setbacks.

Mabasa is one of several senior players from the previous campaign who have not yet played in the first three games under Ouaddou, Jose Riveiro’s replacement.

Other prominent absences include Makhehlene Makhaula, who is still recovering from an injury, Deano van Rooyen, and Thalente Mbatha, a star for the national team.

“We have a big squad,” Ouaddou said ahead of their much-anticipated MTN8 semifinal clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.

“We have outstanding players; everybody will be important this season. There is no bad reason that I can give you [on why the said players have not played]

“They’re ready and training, and when the time comes, they’ll be able to perform for the club.”

Regarding Mabasa, the lanky Moroccan technician said that the 28-year-old striker will also get his chance to prove himself on the pitch.

Goal-scoring record

Mabasa is on the brink of breaking the Buccaneers’ all-time goal-scoring record in the Premier Soccer League era.

He currently sits on 47 goals, 11 behind record holder Benedict “Tso” Vilakazi with 58 goals.

“I knew Mabasa before I joined Pirates; he is a talented player. The time will come when he gives his best to our club, and we know he is chasing this record [to be the club’s all-time leading goal scorer]. Time will come for him,” said Ouaddou.

The Buccaneers’ 2-0 victory over Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarterfinals marked a successful start to their 2025–26 season.

However, their performance deteriorated when they lost consecutive opening matches in the Betway Premiership.

When they play Sundowns in the two-leg MTN8 semifinal matches, they will face pressure to restore the supporters’ hope.

Orlando Stadium will host the sold-out first leg between the two titans, starting at 3pm on Saturday.

