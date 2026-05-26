Tlhopie Motsepe hints at the future of Miguel Cardoso at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has hinted at the future of coach Miguel Cardoso, saying the talks amongst the board members have been positive.

Cardoso made history by guiding Sundowns to their second CAF Champions League success when his side beat Moroccan outfit AS FAR 2-1 on aggregate and added the second star to their jersey.

Speaking to the media upon arrival at a packed and boisterous crowd at the OR Tambo International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Motsepe, who was flanked by Cardoso and the gold Champions League trophy, said the Portuguese achieved something special at the club.

Club is heading in right direction

“When we brought the coach to the club, we had an objective, a goal that we wanted to achieve. We wanted to ensure that the team could reach a higher level and achieve something truly special. And we have done that,” Motsepe said.

“We’ve achieved something very, very special. Now the question is, can we do more of it? Can we do even better? Can we continue writing this very special story we’ve written so far this season?

“I believe that where the club is heading right now is in a positive direction in terms of our ability to build. We will obviously have discussions over the coming months.

“But the discussions are already in a much more positive position than when we had discussions before the coach even joined the club.

“And I think that’s as far as I should go for now, out of respect for the coach and, of course, for the discussions that we’re going to have as a board.”

Trophy parade around Pretoria

Motsepe also weighed in on the question of whether Cardoso had finally won the hearts of Masandawana supporters, saying that some of the fans at the airport were insisting that the coach stay for longer at the club.

“I arrived at the airport about 40 minutes before the team arrived, and I spent some time with the supporters.

And I think, barring them asking about, you know, when the team is arriving, can we see them? Can we see the champions? Can we see the trophy?

“Almost all of them asked, ‘where is the coach?’ And some of you instructed that the coach must stay.

So, maybe that’s an answer to the previous question about how he has fared with the affection of the Sundown supporters,” Motsepe added.

Sundowns are currently having a trophy parade around Pretoria, where they will start in Mamelodi, then head to Mabopane before closing it off in the CBD at Church Street.