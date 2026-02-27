Tlhopie Motsepe sets the record straight on Miguel Cardoso’s future

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has set the record straight about his statement on when and how the club decides to fire its coaches when it appointed Miguel Cardoso.

On December 10, 2024, Sundowns called a surprise press conference to unveil Cardoso as the new head club coach.

Flanked by Cardoso and club sporting director Flemming Berg, Motsepe, as part of his welcoming statement of the Portuguese tactician, suggested that whenever management feels or sees that the standards of the club are dropping, they would have to decide to make changes within the coaching department.

“We are an ambitious club, but our team has struggled to match that type of ambition. It has failed to reach the high targets. And our supporters deserve high-quality standards,” Motsepe said in 2024.

Previous coaches were let go

“The team was not reaching the high standards. And rather than let the situation deteriorate, we decided to rather take this decision.”

Since Cardoso took over, he has only managed to win the Betway Premiership. He has missed out on all the domestic trophies, including the Champions League, when they lost in the final last season.

This season, the team has been off form and displayed some of their worst performances. This led to much of the club’s fanbase calling for the dismissal of Cardoso. Many even alleged that Cardoso has been spared because of his race. This as the previous coaches were fired for a similar reason – drop of form and failure to deliver the ultimate prize – the Champions League.

Speaking to the media in Midrand on Friday, where the club launched its Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer Schools in partnership with the Global Soccer Schools, Motsepe took the opportunity to clear the air on his statement.

“Out of respect, I must also just correct the statement. What I said was we want to improve the football. We said we have a goal of achieving the Champions League and being successful in those competitions.

Team performance in context

“I don’t think we said if things dip, we would fire the coach, so I just wanted to clarify that. But the performance of the team this season, you must look at it, I suppose, in context.

“Look at it from an entire perspective – where are we in terms of our position in the league right now? Were we in that position last year? We were first, we’re still first.

“We’ve qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League. So, that dream is very much alive, and we’re very excited to be competing in that competition.

“Again, if you look at it from a global context, other clubs in this situation, if you put this club in a different league and you said ‘you’re battling for a title, you’re in the quarterfinals of the Champions League,’ I’m not sure if that would warrant immediate or effective or drastic action.”

Motsepe also weighed in on the current form of the team and how the board feels about it.

“Are we excited or completely happy with the performances this season? We hoped to win a few trophies. The coach said that as well. Our players started the season with the ambition to be completely successful. That’s what we want to do every single season.

“So, it has been a bit disappointing in terms of the ups and downs at some moments. But what has made me incredibly proud is to see the resilience the team has shown under that kind of pressure. That kind of criticism that we have faced.

Team has weathered the storms

“And I think that’s what’s going to stand us in good stead. If you look back, it’s 10 years since we won the Champions League. But when we won the Champions League 10 years ago, it was a very difficult time for the club.

“That season was also one where we had our backs against the wall at certain moments. And at times as well in the Champions League if felt like hope had been lost. So, I’m very hopeful, proud, and encouraged to see where the team is going. And about this change of character that we’ve seen in recent months since the start of this year,” he added.

