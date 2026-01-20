Transfer window period hots up as Tshegofatso Mabasa among stars joining Stellies

With Stellenbosch FC confirming Tshegofatso Mabasa’s loan move to the winelands, the transfer open window period heats up, with the deadline set for the end of January fast approaching.

Stellies are showing purpose and desire after they also roped in Kobamelo Kodisang and veteran defender Mosa Lebusa from AVS in the Portuguese league and Mamelodi Sundowns, respectively.

Another marquee signing during the January transfer window was done by the Brazilians, who brought Monnapule Saleng to Chloorkop in a move that sent shock waves across the country.

After a protracted dispute with Bucs, Saleng was loaned out to Premier Soccer League (PSL) newbies Orbit College FC, where he scored two goals in the first half of the season.

Sundowns have also imported Colombian star Braya Leon, who opened his SA scoring account with his debut on Monday.

Standout player for Pirates

With the Buccaneers shipping off both Mabasa and Saleng, it could be a veiled reference that they have an abundance of material ahead of the second round of the league.

Over the past few seasons, Mabasa has been a standout player for Pirates, consistently scoring goals.

He famously won the PSL Top Scorer Award in the 2023/2024 season. This term, he has scored four goals in nine matches across all competitions.

He has two strikes in the CAF Champions League, one in the Betway Premiership, and another in the MTN8 Cup competition.

However, Makgopa’s resurgence at both the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana caused him to lose his position in the hierarchy.

Makgopa has established himself as the primary goal scorer at Pirates and has successfully maintained his position in the Bafana squad.

Recently, he scored when Bafana played against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Players of international standard

Stellies CEO Rob Benadie confirmed the signings: “Our club and new head coach are extremely pleased to bring in players of the calibre of Mabasa, Kodisang, and Lebusa, who we believe can play a significant role in helping us achieve our remaining targets for this season.

“These signings have arrived on short-term deals but represent a clear statement of our intent to improve this season, and we are confident that they possess the quality to make an immediate impact.”

Benadie went on: “They are players of an international standard, having all represented South Africa, and bring an ingrained winning mentality and understanding of what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“That can only benefit our squad as we continually seek to raise our standard and compete both domestically and on the continent.”

