Tributes continue to pour in for the late Jayden ‘Grootman’ Adams

The entire football fraternity across the world is still reeling in disbelief following the sudden passing of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

The 25-year-old is said to have taken his own life at his home in Stellenbosch on Saturday, with the family yet to confirm the nature of his death.

Adams’ passing comes shortly after his return and immense contribution with the national team at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, where Bafana made history by progressing to the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time ever.

Fifa president sends tribute

His club, Sundowns, has since released a statement to confirm the news, with several other clubs, global news channels and Fifa president Gianni Infantino sending their tribute messages to the Adams family.

“It’s so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” Infantino wrote.

“My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates.

“The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

Sundowns mourns loss

Said Sundowns in a statement: “It is with heartfelt sorrow that Mamelodi Sundowns can confirm the passing of highly talented Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

“The chairman [Tlhopie Motsepe] and the Motsepe Family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC & the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of Jayden.

“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens the Adams family, his friends, and everyone who knew him. Sundowns respectfully ask that the family’s privacy be honoured as they grieve this profound loss.”

Several other media outlets across the world, such as Sky Sports, BBC, The Guardian, and prominent football journalist Fabrizio Romano, have since sent their heartfelt condolences to the Adams family.