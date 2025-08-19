Tributes pour in for the late Orlando Pirates star Tendai ‘Fire’ Ndoro

The SA football fraternity is mourning yet another passing, after the news of the sudden death of former Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town player Tendai Ndoro at the age of 40.

Ndoro was reportedly found in his apartment in Johannesburg unresponsive on Monday after a long battle with diabetes.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former striker Tendai Ndoro,” Pirates said in a statement.

“The club would like to extend its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

The Zimbabwe international striker made his first big break into the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in 2013, when he joined the now-defunct Mpumalanga Black Aces from Chicken Inn.

He later earned himself a move to Pirates in 2015, where he enjoyed two seasons with the Soweto giants before he joined Al-Faisaly in Saudi Arabia’s top flight in 2017.

Accommodating nature

“When I rejoined the Pirates team in 2017 after my loan, I found that Ndoro was also part of the team. I didn’t spend a lot of time with him because after preseason, he left,” said former Pirates captain Innocent Maela.

“But during our camp in Rustenburg, he was always making jokes and made me feel welcome. He was a good guy, always smiling, and took care of me as one of the academy players.

“My fond memories of him include his accommodating nature towards everyone and his constant smile. May his soul rest in peace, and his memory will stay with us forever.”

Ndoro later joined Ajax and Highlands Park, where he was forced to retire in 2020 due to illness.

Fire, as Ndoro was fondly known for his lethal goal-scoring ability, made a total of 112 appearances in the PSL, scoring 36 goals and providing 12 assists.

He also represented his national team, where he bagged nine caps for the Warriors, including a place in Zimbabwe’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad in Gabon.