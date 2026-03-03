Trouble in paradise as Amakhosi suffer fourth defeat in a row

Needing a reaction following a poor run of form and the heavy defeat to rivals Orlando Pirates over the weekend, Kaizer Chiefs yet again failed to deliver as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Richards Bay at the Mhlathuze Sports Complex on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi remain in position five with 30 points and have now lost three league games in a row, managing just one victory in their last five outings in all competitions.

After yet another disappointing result from Amakhosi, one could only anticipate that calls for the firing of the two co-coaches, Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, will mount higher than Kilimanjaro.

Their next assignment will be at home against Durban City on March 15, and they will have ample time to regroup and have a long look at themselves in the mirror, as things are just not looking good for the Glamour Boys.

Heading into the game, which was a sold-out affair in Richards Bay, Kaze and Ben Youssef made a total of five changes to the side that played at the Soweto Derby.

At the back, debutant Nkanyiso Shinga replaced the suspended Zitha Kwinika to make his first appearance for Amakhosi in his home province.

The first half did not have many goal-scoring opportunities, but Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy probably got the biggest chance of the half when he fired his free header wide off the post at the stroke of halftime.

Chiefs were then punished in the second half, with Thulani Gumede inflicting more pain on the Soweto giants from a counterattack.

It could have been more, but credit must go to goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, who made some big saves late in the game as Bay were banging on the Chiefs’ door in search of that cushion goal.

