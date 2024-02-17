Troubled Moroka Swallows suffer third defeat in a row

It is not raining but pouring for embattled PSL club Moroka Swallows after they were nailed 1-0 by Polokwane City at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Dube Birds’ third defeat in a row, and the club has now dropped to number 12 on the DStv Premiership table. Swallows are troubled by financial challenges and players who are fighting with the management of the club over alleged unpaid salaries. The club fired 22 players last month, but others have since returned to the club.

But they were the better side against Rise and Shine, even though they could not make their advantage count as they missed a number of scoring opportunities.

City’s promising youngster, Oswin Appollis, who was with Bafana Bafana at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, was a thorn in the flesh for the Swallows defenders.

The only goal of the match was scored by Mokibelo Ramabu in the 58th minute after he benefited from a rebound from Swallows goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Ramabu slotted the ball inside the net from close range, and City went back to Polokwane with all three points on offer.

At the Buffalo Stadium in the Eastern Cape, Chippa United earned a hard-fought draw against Cape Town City, also on Saturday afternoon. City, who were the visiting team, started on a high, and Thabiso Kutumela was troublesome for the home side.

Khanyisa Mayo scored his eighth goal in the league when he opened the scoring as early as the 23rd minute. He was set up by the marauding Kutumela, who was having a fantastic game.

However, six minutes later, Chippa equalised via a headed goal by Namibian international Elmo Kambindu from Luvuyo Memela’s corner-kick. City finished the match with 10 players after Relebogile Mokhuoane was red-carded after receiving a second yellow card.

