Truter makes sensational return to Richards Bay as head coach

Betway Premiership club Richards Bay has officially announced the appointment of Brandon Truter as the new head coach after surprisingly parting ways with Vusumuzi Vilakazi on Tuesday.

“Richards Bay Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Brandon Truter as the club’s new head coach for the season 2024/2025 with an option to renew,” the club stated in a statement on Wednesday.

“Coach Brandon Truter is a familiar face in the South African football. He’s a former coach of Sekhukhune United. Truter is also a familiar face in Richards Bay FC, having coached the club during the 2018/2019 season.

Brings a lot of experience to the club

“He brings a lot of experience to the club. We welcome him to his new role and wish him all the best.”

Truter joins the Natal Rich Boys following his brief stint as a technical director at Motsepe Foundation Championship side Upington City in the National First Division (NFD).

“Upington City Football Club would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to coach Brandon Truter for his dedication. And for his contribution to the team during his tenure,” Upington City said in a statement.

“We appreciated the hard work, his expertise, and passion [he] brought to the club. And we are grateful for the progress made under his leadership.

“Coach Truter’s commitment to the growth of the club has been evident. And we acknowledge his efforts in shaping the squad into a competitive force. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors and plans.

“[The club is] confident that his skills and experience will continue to make a positive impact in the world of football.”

Returns to the new-look Richards Bay outfit

He previously coached AmaZulu FC, Sekhukhune, and the now-defunct Moroka Swallows.

Brakkies, as Truter is fondly known in the SA football fraternity, returns to the new-look Richards Bay outfit. It also has a new sponsor Phakwe Gas that has pumped in R100-million to the club.

The new sponsor executive chairman Thabiso Tenyane already set targets of where he would like to see the club in the next three years.

Some of the ambitious targets set by Tenyane is to see the club finish inside the top four. This includes beating Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

