TS Galaxy not giving up on their KwaMhlanga Stadium dream

PSL outfit TS Galaxy are still harbouring the dreams of one day playing in front of their home supporters at either the KwaMhlanga Stadium or in Kameelrivier in the KwaNdebele area.

Galaxy are using the Mbombela Stadium as their home ground and have, at some point, resorted to playing their home match against Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

The team is the pride of the KwaNdebele people. And they are hoping they will be playing at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga. The stadium has been undergoing renovations for many years now, without a deadline for completion.

Stadium not complete, 9 years later

“Nine years later, the KwaMhlanga Stadium is still not completed or is not fit to host PSL matches. In 2016, I told the municipality about the TS Galaxy dream, and promises were made. There have been tenders issued out left and right but there is still nothing. It’s a big injustice for the people in the area, they have supported us in a great deal,” Tim Sukazi told Sunday World. Sukazi is TX Galaxy president.

Two years ago, the Thembisile Hani municipality had issued a R30-million tender for the upgrade of the stadium, which used to be the home venue of Witbank Aces back in the 1980s. They are hoping that the refurbishments will be completed in the middle of next year. This so that they can host big soccer matches.

“That is our home and it belongs to us. The reason that the stadium is being renovated is because of us as the club. It is in our territory in KwaNdebele. We went away from the Kameelrivier Stadium because it did not comply or meet PSL standards. The two venues belong to us, they are not apart. Just like Mamelodi Sundowns’ history with HM Pitje in Mamelodi and the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville. This is our area and the pride of KwaNdebele people,” said Sukazi at the time.

Using the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium and bringing PSL matches to the region could bring a huge financial injection to the club and surrounding communities. People in the townships and villages could eke out a living selling food, drinks and club merchandise outside the stadium.

20k capacity will give the club a competitive edge

The venue has a bigger grandstand and can accommodate 20, 000 fans. That would also give the club a competitive edge. Meaning that visiting teams will have a nightmare when they have to play at the venue. Similar to Black Leopards when they play at Thohoyandou Stadium or Maritzburg United when they host opponents at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.