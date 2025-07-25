Tshego Mabasa looking to break Bucs all-time record before Afcon

Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has already set targets for himself for the upcoming Betway Premiership season, and that is to become the club’s all-time leading goal scorer.

Mabasa says he is challenging himself to break the record that is held by Bucs legend Benedict Vilakazi before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco later this year.

The 28-year-old Bucs talisman is on the cusp of breaking the Buccaneers’ all-time scorers list in the PSL era. This with 47 goals, 11 goals shy of record holder Vilakazi with 58 goals.

Mabasa has already surpassed club legends Phumlani Mkhize and the late Lesley Manyathela, who are tied with him on 41 goals.

Looking forward to season

“I am looking to have a big season this [time]. I think I am 10 or 11 goals away. And I want to achieve that record before Afcon starts [in December],” Mabasa told the media after the screening of the Orlando Pirates Giants series at Orlando Stadium on Thursday night.

“In August, we have five games, six with the MTN8, so I don’t see why not. The older I get, the less I worry about pressure. I no longer worry about pressure. You can’t perform well under pressure,” he added.

Mabasa will look to start his goal-scoring mission for the Buccaneers when they start their MTN8 title defence against Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium next Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mabasa is also a key figure in the Orlando Pirates Giants series. It is set to premiere on Mzansi Magic, SuperSport, and Showmax Premier League on Sunday at 9pm.

Exciting documentary

“Giants is a very exciting documentary that the club and SuperSport have done. And what people can look forward to is getting to know us as players more on a personal level. I think that was the biggest thing that Giants tried to focus on throughout the entire making of the documentary.

“So, fans can look out for that. Getting to know players on a personal level. Being in our personal space, and the things that players go through and deal with,” Mabasa added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content