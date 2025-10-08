Tshepang Moremi beats big guns to win Pirates Player of the Month accolade

Tshepang Moremi, whose star quality rose tremendously in the MTN8 final against Stellenbosch FC, has been voted Orlando Pirates’ Player of the Month for September.

He is currently in the Bafana Bafana camp after coach Hugo Broos called him up to the national team set-up.

The 25-year-old secures the award by getting 38% of the votes. He beat teammates Oswin Appollis and last month’s winner Mbekezeli Mbokazi. The two amassed 21% and 13% of the votes respectively.

Awarded with big call-up

For his efforts, the Vaal-born midfielder was awarded with a call-up to Bafana for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda on Friday and next Tuesday.

A month ago, some sections of the Bucs faithful doubted him. But Moremi has silenced critics in style. And he has shown that you can’t keep a good man down when he announced himself with a heroic brace and an assist in the MTN8 final against Stellies.

He went on to end the month with four goals and two assists across all competitions. After soaring to position number three on the Betway Premiership following a great run of results, Orlando Pirates announced their shortlisted players for the club’s Player of the Month award for September last week.

The supporters voted and decided that Moremi was the winner. September ended on a high note as the Buccaneers claimed a 2–0 victory over TS Galaxy. This was in their Betway Premiership clash last night (Tuesday). A result that lifted the team to third place on the league table.

Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his charges recorded an undefeated run for the month. They played five official matches across three competitions. These include a historic MTN8 Cup triumph, courtesy of a 3-0 win over Stellenbosch FC.

List of nominees that Moremi defeated in the voting polls:

Sipho Chaine, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Lebone Seema, Deon Hotto, Oswin Appollis, Sihle Nduli, Tshegofatso Mabasa

