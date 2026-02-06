TTM’s Bonginkosi Sqwaya says they can cause upset and beat Bucs in Nedbank Cup

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) striker Bonginkosi Sqwaya says that they are capable of causing an upset by defeating PSL giants Orlando Pirates in the Last-32 round of the Nedbank Cup at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Pirates are arguably the hottest club in the Betway Premiership and are currently leading the log table. On paper, the Buccaneers should easily dispose of the National First Division minnows. But as it has happened in the past, David has slain Goliath in the past editions of the Ke Yona Cup.

Pirates will know better that they should not underestimate the national first side. They have not forgotten about the 2015 season when Maluti FT College caused the biggest upset and walloped the fancied Pirates 4-1, knocking them out of the Nedbank Cup.

David vs Goliath scenario

At the last-32 draw in Sandton, Sqwaya said that they have the belief that they can hold their own and even beat the swashbuckling Bucs.

“It’s going to be an exciting game of football,” said Sqwaya. “Considering that both teams are playing a good brand of carpet football, we will see on the day how it pans out”

Asked if they can beat Pirates, the striker did not rule out the possibility.

“Anything is possible in football. We know how Pirates play and how they approach their matches — but they do not know a lot about us. They will want to wrap up the game before half-time. But we are prepared for them,” he added.

Banking on strong tactics

Sqwaya said even though they cannot match Pirates when it come to the quality of their players, their tactics on the day will be vital.

“Pound to pound they are obviously stronger, they have the big name players and they are a PSL team. So, technically, we have to be careful with our tactics so that we do not expose ourselves. Coming to the draw, we know all the teams are very strong, no one was seeded.

“And all the teams were put in one pot. We could have drawn any team. And I believe we are capable of beating Pirates. I do believe we can beat them,” he explained further.

Sqwaya was excited about hosting Pirates at home in Venda. But the match has now been moved to Durban because of the recent floods. The catastrophe affected most parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“It’s not going to be too much of a big factor that we are playing against Pirates. But we were hoping that playing at home was going to be an advantage for us,” he said.

