UDM accuses Hugo Broos of racism, sexism, lodges complaint with SAHRC

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has accused controversial Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos of being a racist and sexist and has since lodged a formal complaint at the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

This after Broos made rounds all over social media for his controversial statement about young defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi. He said the young defender will enter a discussion with him “black” and leave “white” after arriving for the Bafana camp late.

Remarks deemed racist, sexist

Broos also took a dig at Mbokazi’s agent, Basia Michaels. He referred to him as a “nice little woman” when asked whether moving from Orlando Pirates to a US-based outfit, Chicago Fire, was a good one.

UDM member of parliament, Nqabayomzi Kwankwa, took to social media to address the issue. He said Broos must be held accountable by the SA Football Association (Safa) for his utterances.

“We have lodged a formal complaint with the Human Rights Commission against coach Hugo Broos for his racist and sexist remarks directed at Mbokazi and his agent, Basia Michaels,” Kwankwa posted on Facebook.

“Racism and white supremacist attitudes have no place in our society. And we will not tolerate them from anyone, including the Bafana Bafana coach.

“We have also written to Safa to express our deep concern and disgust at his comments. Hugo must be held to account for his utterances.”

Football fans unimpressed

Broos has always been commended by South African fans for his frank and unfiltered talk since taking over on May 5 2021. However, his recent comments have received heavy criticism from the public.

Bafana are currently in camp preparing for their crucial Afcon campaign. The tournament will be staged in Morocco later this month.

They will play a friendly match against Ghana at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday. Then they will jet off to Morocco on Wednesday to kick off their Afcon Group B against Angola.

Safa is yet to release a statement on the matter.

