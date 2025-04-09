Watch | Ugly scenes as chaos erupts between Pirates, MC Alger

The CAF Champions League quarterfinals witnessed ugly scenes yet again as MC Alger fans, players, and the technical team reacted negatively to the defeat at the hands of Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Moments after the final whistle, mayhem erupted as the Alger technical team and players got into a fierce altercation with the Pirates bench.

The situation worsened as the fans invaded the pitch to fight off the travelling side down the tunnel, to the point that law enforcement had to intervene to disperse the fans off the pitch.

The Buccaneers impressively went over the tough Alger hurdle when they beat them 1-0 on aggregate following their goalless draw during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash in front of a packed Orlando Stadium.

Pirates and Stellenbosch FC have joined fellow Premier Soccer League (PSL) counterparts Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF interclub semi-finals.

Stellenbosch, on the other hand, did the unthinkable when they beat CAF Confederation Cup defending champions Zamalek at the Cairo International Stadium.

Stellies will meet Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the semis, while Pirates will lock horns against Egyptian side Pyramids FC in their Champions League semi-final tie.

South Africa is witnessing one of the most exciting moments in its history, as three South African teams all find themselves in the last four of the CAF interclub for the first time.

Interestingly, they all did it in spectacular fashion by toppling the dominant yet arrogant North African teams.

Sundowns will collide with Champions League record-winning side Al Ahly in what will be a mouthwatering encounter.

Back to the pulsating action in the heart of Soweto in Orlando, credit must go to the Pirates supporters, who once again heeded the call to come out in their numbers to back their side in what was another crucial Champions League night.

Bucs coach Jose Riveiro made one change from the team that faced Alger in the first leg in Algeria last week, with Mohau Nkota replacing Kabelo Dlamini.

Despite the Algerians dominating the game, Riveiro’s men did enough and held their own to historically advance to the next stage of the Champions League.

