Underdogs eager to slay giants in David v Goliath cup match-ups

The Nedbank Cup is back with another instalment of the David vs Goliath competition, which will see clubs from the second tier of SA football and amateurs get the opportunity to share the stage with some of the best players in the Premier Soccer League.

This year, the eight Safa division teams from the SAB and ABC Motsepe League include The Bees FC, Free Agents FC, Mpheni Home Defenders, Sibanye Golden Stars, Vasco Da Gama, Mighty Eagles, Umvoti FC, and Lerumo Lions.

The Nedbank Cup is famed for giant slaying and unpredictable results, where the lower-division sides, who usually have nothing to lose, come to the party and knock out the so-called big clubs.

