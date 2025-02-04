Usuthu co-coach Zwane could rub salt in Chiefs’ wound

In what will be an emotional return to a place he once called home, AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane will be looking to rub salt in the wound of his former team Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi and AmaZulu will lock horns in a Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. The game starts at 7.30pm.

Zwane, who joined Usuthu in October 2024, will be facing Chiefs for the first time since his 24-year tenure as a coach and player at Amakhosi.

Amakhosi return to league action fresh from a heartbreaking 1-0 Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

Ahead of the AmaZulu clash, defender Inacio Miguel said they want to come back stronger and show more hunger by walking away with three points.

“It’s a game where we want to come out with a victory after losing the last game,” Miguel said.

First taste of Soweto derby

“It doesn’t matter if it’s a derby or a cup game; when we lose the previous game, we always want to win the next one. We have the opportunity to make a strong comeback so that we can climb up the log table.

“We must show more hunger than we showed in the derby. We want to change the image we left in the last game, and there’s no fatigue whatsoever.”

Miguel was among several players who got to experience the Soweto derby for the first time — a fixture that he regards as the real African derby and the biggest on the continent.

“It was my first Soweto derby, and of course, emotions were everywhere. It was an amazing day for me to feel the real African derby. For me, it is the biggest derby on the continent.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t win. But as it was my first derby, I was excited and tried to give my best to help the team,” he added.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content