Soccer

VAR system probably won’t be used this season, Safa says

By Kgomotso Mokoena
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VAR system probably won’t be used this season, Safa says
General view of FIFA World Cup 2026 branding on the pitchside VAR screen at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California, US. /VCG

The much-awaited implementation of video assistant refereeing (VAR) is stuck in the South African Football Association’s red tape and bureaucracy. This means VAR will not be happening in this coming PSL season, which gets under way in a couple of weeks.

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  • VAR implementation in South African PSL is stalled due to SAFa's bureaucratic delays despite a R20-million government donation.
  • The tender process for technical providers and referee training has not been completed, making VAR unavailable for the upcoming season.
  • Refereeing controversies in recent PSL seasons heightened public demand for VAR; Minister Gayton McKenzie had promised its introduction.
  • SAFa's VAR project team has completed groundwork and awaits national executive committee approval to proceed.
  • VAR training is extensive, and without it, officials can't operate VAR matches, delaying the technology's rollout beyond the 2026/27 season start.

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