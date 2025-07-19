Vela Khumalo clears the air on Emile Witbooi showboating remarks

Kaizer Chiefs Diski Challenge and South African junior national team coach Vela Khumalo has clarified his stance on showboating following his controversial remarks about ‘rooting it out’ of his team.

This is after Cape Town City dribbling wizard Emile Witbooi garnered mixed reactions among fans and pundits on social media for his showboating during their U20 Cosafa Challenge Cup final against Malawi last weekend in Namibia.

The young South Africans thrashed Malawi 3-0 to defend their crown and Witbooi was involved in all goals by providing three assists.

However, his stellar performance was clouded by his showboating in the dying stages of the match. His tricks were not well-received by some football fans, including the Malawian players. They constantly kicked and fouled Witbooi for his trickery.

Coach not impressed

After the match, Khumalo described the showboating as ‘funny business’ and suggested that he would root it out of his team. This comment was also received with mixed feelings.

“I am not against showboating if you are dribbling past a player and doing it in certain zones of the game. There’s nothing wrong with that; it’s how we play as South Africans,” Khumalo told Sunday World during the opening day of the Engen Knockout Challenge at Marks Park in Emmarentia on Friday.

“But if we are doing it in a standing position and we lose possession of the ball, they come at us. Or you even invite an injury because they end up kicking you, and all of that. It is not helping us; it is not us.

“So, people are misinterpreting what I said. I’m not saying I’m against showboating. But all I’m saying is that if that is helping us, you dribble past with your showboating, then there’s nothing wrong with that.

Khumalo emphasised that he is not against showboating, as long as it is done in a way that will lead to goals. He also explained that he did not mean it in a bad way.

“With Emile, they kicked him off the ball and with the ball. And it’s something that he invited. If he did not do that and dribble past, look at the goals he created and the assists.

“It was dribbling past, and it was productive for us. So, I did not say I’m going to root it out in a bad way, but it was for understanding. I so wish that you could put that in the media for people to understand what I said,” Khumalo added.

