Venue change is not a train smash for Sundowns – Rulani

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says the change of venue for their final Group A CAF Champions League clash against TP Mazembe on Saturday afternoon will not have any negative impact on their preparations.

Last-minute change of venue

Sundowns had a last-minute change of stadium venue from their home Loftus Versfeld to Lucas Moripe Stadium. Reason was because of the rugby match between the Blue Bulls and Stormers.

Initially, the Brazilians had sent out a late request to stadium management to use the FNB stadium, the home of Kaizer Chiefs, as an alternative venue.

However, their request was declined due to the DStv Premiership match between Chiefs and Moroka Swallows at 5:45pm on the same day.

Request for FNB declined

Stadium management managing director Bertie Grobbelaar confirmed the request.

“We were approached by the management of Mamelodi Sundowns on the possibility to host their upcoming CAF fixture. …This was for the 2nd of March at the FNB Stadium,” said Grobbelaar.

“We really tried to find a way to assist with this request. Unfortunately, Kaizer Chiefs are playing a PSL fixuture (vs Swallows) on the 2nd of March. [They are playing] another fixture on the 5th of March. And as you know, Orlando Pirates will host the Soweto Derby on the 9th of March.

“Due to the congestion of these upcoming fixtures, there’s unfortunately no way we can assist with this request (from Sundowns).”

New venue familiar turf for team

Ahead of Sundowns’ clash against DR Congo’s Mazemebe, coach Rulani Mokwena said Lucas Moripe is a ground that they are familiar with. The venue hosted their home games at the start of the season during the renovations at Loftus.

“From a technical perspective, I don’t think we expect many changes. And fortunately, we used Lucas Moripe earlier in the season as our home ground,” Mokwena told the media.

“So, we are quite familiar with the turf. And we will train there tomorrow [ Friday] just to get a little bit more familiarity around it, and that’s football.

“In football, you got to be prepared to play everywhere and play to your best every single time. And that is what I expect, a good game of football at Lucas Moripe.

Investment in new pitch

“There was a lot of investment done by the club to make sure that the pitch is ready and good enough to host Mamelodi Sundowns games. So we have good feelings about Lucas — the pitch and the atmosphere that can also be created there.”

Sundowns have already cemented their spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. This after beating Mauritanian side FC Nouadhibou 2-0 at the weekend.

Masandawana are currently topping the group and level on 10 points with Mazembe. They will be fighting to finish the group stages on a high.

Kick-off time is at 3pm.

