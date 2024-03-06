Victorious Amakhosi are back on track, hints coach Johnson

Cavin Johnson, the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, hinted that his team is back on track following their narrow 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows on Tuesday night in the DStv Premiership at the FNB Stadium.

Johnson also offered his thoughts on young striker Wandile Duba, who scored Amakhosi’s crucial goal that led to their first victory since the league’s resumption in February.

“We got a goal from a 19-year-old that’s been knocking on a door for a while. Like I said before, we have 30 players in our team, and they all should be capable of starting the game,” Johnson told the media after the match.

If he stays humble, he’ll be a good striker

“To judge him [Duba] on one game would be premature, but to judge him on the training sessions, the mentality, and the attitude he’s had at training, then he probably has a long way to go with Kaizer Chiefs.

“He just has to keep on cutting the cloths; when he gets some, he will get some. If he stays humble, he’ll be a good striker.”

The 19-year-old got his first start for Amakhosi this season ahead of senior players Ashley du Preez, Jassond Gonazalez, and Ranga Chivaviro, who was not on the match-day squad.

Analysing the match, Johnson admitted that his side made things difficult for themselves by not scoring the second goal.

Though, he said keeping another clean sheet, scoring their first goal and getting a first win of the year is a positive that sets them on the right track going forward.

We should have done better

“We had a good first-half, but came out in the second-half and allowed the Golden Arrows to get back into the game and threaten us.

“I think we should have done better to push for the second goal, and that would have taken the rhythm of the Arrows.

“But at the same time, we are happy that we have our eighth clean sheet, we scored a goal, we gained three points, and we are back on track,” he added.

Ahead of the Soweto derby on Saturday, Amakhosi will now focus their attention on their fierce rivals Orlando Pirates, who host the bottom-of-the-log Cape Town Spurs at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

