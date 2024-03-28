Vilakazi opens about how life has changed since joining Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs teenage sensation Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi has divulged on how his life has changed since joining the Soweto giants, saying he has become more popular.

Vilakazi, 18, made a name for himself while playing for Doornkop Students at the 30th edition of the Philly’s Games in 2022 — where Amakhosi snapped him at the age of 15.

Promoted to senior team

Famously known for his showboating and educated left-foot, Vilakazi was finally promoted to the senior team and handed his senior debut against Milford FC in the Nedbank Cup by coach Cavin Johnson, after impressing in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC).

Speaking to the media during South Africa U20 camp on Monday, the dribbling wizard said he has now become more popular in his township in Soweto.

He also expressed some of the things he would like to achieve at club and international level.

“Being at the level that I find myself, both at club and international level, has changed my life a lot,” Vilakazi told Sunday World.

Life-changing episode

“My life has changed, even when I go to eKasi [township], people call my name and ‘hey, ntwana you are doing well’ and all sorts of things.

“I see playing for Amajta [U20] as a big thing. Representing my country – I didn’t expect this rise [since the Phillys Games].

“So, [among] some of the things that I’d like to achieve at club level is to make sure that we try to win all the remaining games. Because that will increase our chances to finish in number two. And hopefully play in the Caf Champions League.

“In the national team, I just wish that we do well and qualify for the upcoming U20 Afcon.”

With opportunity comes a responsibility to learn. And Vilakazi says one of the lessons he has learnt in the infant stage of his career is to be respectful and humble.

Being humble, respectful

“One of the lessons [playing for Chiefs] has taught me is to be respectful and humble. And to also be aware of everything that I do because everyone is now watching me.

“So, I need to make sure that I don’t fall into any traps and do wrong things that will maybe affect my career.

“So, I’ve told myself I need to respect each and every one, whether you are younger or older than me.”

