Watch | Cops escort Esperance fans out of Loftus Stadium

Some members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) have provided an explanation for their decision to escort the Esperance supporters out of Loftus Versfeld Stadium following unpleasant incidents that erupted at the venue on Tuesday night.

This comes after a brawl broke out between some Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance de Tunis supporters shortly after the final whistle blew during their Tuesday night CAF Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match.

Peter Shalulile’s goal in the 55th minute gave Sundowns a 1-0 victory, putting them in control heading into the second leg.

Sundowns and Esperance’s second leg is scheduled for April 8 in Tunis, Tunisia.

Eyewitnesses and those with more direct knowledge of the situation accused Esperance supporters of being the ones responsible for the violence.

A fistfight broke out after they began insulting the Sundowns supporters and hurling objects at one another.

One of the Esperance fans nearly fell to the ground from the upper-level stands, but was rescued by a Sundowns supporter, highlighting the peril of the situation.

An SAPS member who chose to remain anonymous told Sunday World on the sidelines that they had to try to defuse the situation by bringing all of the Esperance supporters inside the stadium and escorting them out for safety.

“The fight that broke out after the match is the reason why we had to gather all the Esperance supporters onto the pitch and try to protect them from possible danger and another possible fight from happening outside, because there were still some Sundowns fans left outside,” the officer said.

“So, as you can see, we are now escorting the away team fans off the pitch in groups to their transport outside to ensure that there are not further complications or another fight.”

After speaking with the two clubs involved, the Confederation of African Football will make an official statement.

Both clubs have refrained from commenting on the violent incidents.

