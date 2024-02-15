WATCH | Lorch revved up and ready to play against Bucs

Thembinkosi Lorch, Mamelodi Sundowns’ most recent star acquisition, is prepared to take on his previous employer, the Orlando Pirates.

The two teams will meet in a crucial DStv Premiership clash at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday night. Kick-off is at 8pm.

On the final day of the transfer window, which ended late in January, thirty-year-old Lorch made an unexpected switch to the Brazilians.

Lorch made an unexpected appearance in front of the media on Thursday, shortly after the press conference.

Ready to play against the Buccaneers

He expressed his readiness to play, saying he hoped that coach Rulani Mokwena would allow him to make his debut against his former teammates.

“Every player wants to play over the weekend because we are playing against the Pirates, a big team and a big game,” Lorch said.

“So, I would say the coach will decide who plays; it will be up to him. However, it will be difficult for me to play my first game, especially against my former team.

“But in life, you need to move on. I am hoping that I will start over the weekend and do my best for my team.”

Again, Lorch also expressed his sincere gratitude to Irvin Khoza, the chairman of the Bucs.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my former team, the Orlando Pirates, especially Dr Irvin Khoza, for giving me an opportunity to play for a club like the Pirates,” Lorch said.

“I remember signing for the club when I was 22 years old and leaving at the age of 30. So, I am grateful for the opportunity that he gave me. Pirates will always have a special place in my heart.

“I also want to thank the president of Mamelodi Sundowns [Thlopi Motsepe] for believing in me and bringing me into this beautiful club. I am looking forward to giving my best for this team.”

Lorch shared a similar message with Pirates and Khoza in a media statement he posted on social media a few days after switching from the Sea Robbers to the Brazilians in Chloorkop.

Pirates hierarchy left fuming

“It is with a mix of emotions that I announce my departure from Orlando Pirates FC,” Lorch wrote on his Instagram account.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, for providing me with the opportunity to play for a club that has so much history and for all the support during the difficult times in my life.

“Thank you to the chairman of Mamelodi Sundowns, the management team, coach Rulani, and his successful technical team for having confidence in me joining this prestigious team.”

Recently, Sunday World reported that the abrupt departure of Nyoso, as Lorch is fondly known, left the Pirates hierarchy fuming because they had no intention to let him go.

Despite efforts by Khoza to tie down his talisman to a lucrative deal, Lorch had made up his mind to reunite with Mokwena at Masandawana.

