WATCH | Orlando Pirates players welcomed at OR Tambo airport

Orlando Pirates fans on Thursday gave the team’s players a rousing welcome following their CAF Champions League first leg victory over a tactically disciplined MC Alger at Stade du 5 Juillet in Algeria on Tuesday evening.

Following the win, Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Mohau Nkota said he hopes that his team will display formidable form when they take on MC Alger in the second leg of the CAF Champions League quarterfinals match next week.

Nkota said this after scoring a goal that saw the Sea Robbers emerge victorious against a tactically disciplined MC Alger in a tough game.

“We knew it was not going to be easy playing against MC Alger here in the north-west of the continent. Especially with that kind of huge support rallying behind them. But in the end we won the match just like we did in the group stages,” Nkota said.

“At the moment our focus is no longer on that match. We have to focus on the return leg scheduled for our home turf. And we hope that standing together as a team will see us through,” said Nkota.

Pirates were unbeaten in Group Stage after six matches that saw them win four and draw two to finish at the top of Group C.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Phillip Ndlondlo poses for pictures with fans./ Russel Benjamin

