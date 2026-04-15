‘We are going for another three points’ – Flavio da Silva

Kaizer Chiefs go into tonight’s (Wednesday) game against Magesi at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane with every chance of racking up their fifth consecutive victory in the Betway Premiership.

Fresh from scoring in Chiefs’ 2-0 win over TS Galaxy in their last outing on Sunday, Flavio Da Silva told the Chiefs’ website. “I am in good spirits. Obviously I feel positive about winning four games in a row, for us as players and for the supporters.”

The tall striker positioned himself perfectly to meet Mduduzi Shabalala’s cross to head home the opening goal against Galaxy, a trait he regards as one of his strengths.

“I am not a striker who can dribble past many players and score,” he admits.

“I tell my teammates I can score a lot with good movement so we work on combining to make runs where they can find me and create chances for me to finish.”

Da Silva says he thrives on the intensity of playing for a team of Amakhosi’s stature with high hopes from the supporters and all that comes with it.

“Since I was young I always wanted to play for a big club with big expectations so I am very happy in this environment, The Guinea-Bissau player reveals, adding “It’s good pressure, a responsibility to compete for and win trophies. I prefer it this way. When you play for a club like this it means you are playing at a high level.”

For now, that means taking on Magesi, who they beat convincingly only a few weeks ago. Da Siva says, “The last game is in the past. We are going for another three points. We come with big ambition and we want our fans to leave happy again.

“We them. We know they have a lot to play for, but we also have a target, to qualify for CAF competition, so we will do our best to win.”

Meanwhile, skipper Brandon Petersen aims to be as efficient at the other end of the pitch and build on the clean sheet he kept on his return to action against Galaxy. “Coming back a few days ago was amazing for me, especially to get a good result. Prior to that we had three good results, so I felt a bit of pressure, personally, but it was good to win with a clean sheet,” he says.

Expecting a tough challenge from a team battling to avoid dropping out of the top flight, Petersen still believes his team has the talent to prevail.

“We know it’s going to be a dog fight because they are fighting for survival and we are fighting to finish in the top three. We must just go out there and stick to our game plan, do our best, and I believe we have the quality to come out on top,” he concludes.

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