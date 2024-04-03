We are not a happy camp, says Chiefs coach after loss to Stellies

The mood in the Kaizer Chiefs camp is not as positive as it was a few days ago, according to coach Cavin Johnson, following yet another disappointing result.

The Glamour Boys succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to in-form Stellenbosch FC during their DStv Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

This was at the back of a frustrating 0-0 stalemate draw against Cape Town City at the weekend.

Devin Titus scored the only goal of the match at half-time, after he dinked the ball over goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to snatch all three points and stretch their unbeaten run to 19 games in all competitions.

After the game, an obviously upset Johnson told the media that the Chiefs are not a happy camp due to their lacklustre performance in front of their home crowd.

The players are not happy with themselves

“I think why I say we are not a happy camp is, if you watched us before and after the Cape Town City game and compared the two [performances], then one would understand what I mean by that statement,” Johnson responded to a Sunday World.

“Against City, I thought we were on top of our game, but we just couldn’t get the ball at the back of the net.

“And for that reason, I think the players are just not happy with themselves in terms of the performance, and that is the ‘unhappy camp’ that I am talking about.

“The strength of the camp, yes, it is not strong; they don’t want to lose, and that makes it difficult because when you lose, you lose a lot of energy.

“We just have to make sure that we get them back to where they were before the game started, because that is the only way that we can get better.”

The focus shifts to Chippa United

Johnson, who is holding the fort on an interim basis, has now lost four, drawn four, and won six out of 14 games since he took charge of the Chiefs.

The defeats include Milford FC’s elimination of Amakhosi from the Nedbank Cup. They lost the match 5-4 on penalties.

Amakhosi will now shift their attention to their match against Chippa United at East London in the Eastern Cape.

The match will be played at a revamped Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

