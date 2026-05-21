We are not in the business of doing favours for anyone – Aden McCarthy

Kaizer Chiefs defender Aden McCarthy has made it clear that they will not be doing any favours for struggling Chippa United ahead of their final Betway Premiership encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Chippa are currently one point away from the relegation playoffs, ahead of Marumo Gallants and Orbit College, who are tied on 24 points.

The Chilli Boys will be hoping for a positive result against the red-hot Chiefs side that has already cemented position three and qualified for the CAF Confederations Cup next season.

Amakhosi will be facing a limping Chippa team that is winless in their last five games, which resulted in the axing of coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

The latter has since been replaced by former Sekhukhune United coach Branton Truter, who has been tasked with helping the team avoid going to the playoffs.

“It will be a difficult game and situation that we find ourselves in, but we are not in the business of doing favours for anyone,” McCarthy declared during a press conference at the Chiefs Village in Naturena on Thursday.

“We know from the previous teams he [Truter] has coached that he plays a certain way, but we don’t know how he will approach this game with Chippa.”

Incredible full debut season

The young centreback has been enjoying an incredible full debut season and has been a key player for the team.

Despite that, the 22-year-old believes that his best is yet to come and is already setting his sights on taking it a higher level in the next campaign.

“I always aim high, and out of 100%, I would rate my performance this season 75% or 80%, and all I will do is carry that to next season so that I can become a better version of myself.”

McCarthy also weighed in on the conversation about him being one of the deserving Chiefs players to be included in coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana World Cup squad.

“This season has been one of the good things on my mental journey to being the stable young man that I am, on and off the pitch, but I can only control certain things that happen in my life and will leave the Bafana decision to the national team coach.”