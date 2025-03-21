‘We cannot underestimate Lesotho’ — Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has promised to approach their match against Lesotho very cautiously. He said their Southern African neighbours cannot be underestimated.

Broos was addressing the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of today’s match against Likwena, whom they welcome in the 2026 FIFA African World Cup qualifier. The match is scheduled for the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Kick-Off is at 6pm.

Much-needed victory

“As much as we have been doing well lately in terms of results, we can’t underestimate our opponents. And that is the reason we will be going all out for a kill. So that we can register that much needed victory,” said Broos.

Broos was forced to make some late replacement, dropping Aubrey Modiba and Patrick Maswanganyi. This was before he could replace them with Sekhukhune United left-back Vuyo Letladi and Polokwane City’s Ndamulelo Maphanga respectively.

“Obviously, these replacements have slightly affected our plans in this match. But it is unfortunate because that was beyond my control. And therefore I have to work with what I have for this match,” added Broos

Good news for Broos is that number one goalkeeper and skipper, Ronwen Williams, has returned to the team after an injury. The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper was between the poles during Sundown’s midweek match against AmaZulu.

Williams back in form

Said Williams: “I am glad to be back to the team, just in time ahead of these world qualifying matches. I must be honest, the break I had due to an injury has given me enough time to refresh and recharge. And I am more than ready for action.”

“Winning against Lesotho tomorrow will give us the much-needed motivation ahead of the forthcoming matches,” continued Williams.

Bafana Bafana find themselves juggling between both Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup qualifiers. Williams said qualifying for both will see them rewriting South Africa’s history books.

Eyeing Afcon and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

“We are playing as a team, and the unity this team has is so amazing. So I don’t see any reason we would fail to achieve our mandate. That of qualifying for both Afcon and the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” concluded Williams.

By noon, a disappointing close to 20, 000 tickets were sold for this match. And it remain to be seen as to whether more tickets will be sold in the last hours ahead of the match. This seems to sometimes be the case.

Bafana’s next match will be away to Benin on Tuesday in another World Cup qualifier.

