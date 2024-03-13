We can’t forget completely about the bus accident – Sead Ramovic

Ahead of their Nedbank Cup last-16 fixture against ABC Motsepe side D’General, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has opened up about his team’s preparedness following a bus crash.

While travelling to Mbombela for the DStv Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns over a week ago, Galaxy players and coaching staff were involved in a head-on collision with a Volkswagen Polo.

This caused the Premier Soccer League to postpone the match.

Traumatic experience

Although Polo’s driver tragically passed away at the scene, the players and coaching staff were unharmed in the collision.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Ramovic said his team is still in shock and will take time to get over the traumatic experience.

“The picture that we saw will remain with us forever, and it is unfortunate that we cannot change the situation of what happened,” Ramovic told the media.

“We should also know that life in this world is short, and one day we will all leave this beautiful world.

“We just pray that the woman who lost her life is in the most beautiful place in heaven, and we will try our best to help where we can — the family and children — to get the best support that we can offer.”

Looking forward to the match

Ramovic explained further: “In the end, life continues, and we have an important game ahead of us.

“So, we must look forward to it, and we hope we can just get better and be stronger by getting what happened out of our heads as much as we can.

“We obviously can’t forget about it completely, but hopefully after a while we can be better.”

Galaxy and the ABC Motsepe League side will cross swords on Sunday at the Free State Stadium for a place in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup.

The Rockets advanced to the next stage of the competition after beating the Golden Arrows 2-1, while D’ General outplayed amateur outfit Madridtas 2-0.

