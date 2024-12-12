‘We did not want matters to deteriorate’ – Downs chairman Motsepe

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe says that the club has set high standards, and that since they were not reaching the heights they we were expecting under Manqoba Mngqithi, they did not want matters to deteriorate.

Motsepe made the statement when they announced the parting of ways with Mngqithi, who was replaced by new coach Miguel Cardoso on Tuesday. Mngqithi and his assistant Romain Folz were released by the club. Cardoso, who last coached at Esperance in Tunisia, arrived with his technical team. And they will keep Steve Komphela and Kennedy Mwenee as part of the new coaching staff.

Not reaching the heights we were expecting

“We must go back to the start of the season. And the truth is that we gave this coaching team led by coach Manqoba an opportunity to see what they could do,” said Motsepe.

“The season started, and the team was not reaching the heights we were expecting. And rather than letting matters deteriorate, we decided let’s stop now when they still have a wonderful history with the club. We decided to make the change now. And we want the best for ourselves and for our supporters. Sometimes you have to take into consideration where you are and where you want to be.

“For the longest time, Sundowns has based itself on playing attractive, entertaining, and successful football. That’s why we wear the colours that we wear, and why we have earned the nickname ‘Bafana Ba Style’. But alongside that identity of football is a mentality that the club has cultivated across the years and previous seasons. One that is based on our motto: to always strive to be the best. And to set high targets for ourselves,” he added.

Restructuring and change in the coaching department

Motsepe explained further that in recent months, the team has struggled to match that type of ambition. It also failed to meet those high standards.

“…The board and management have decided to implement a restructuring and change in the coaching department. This was not an easy decision. Coach Manqoba Mngqithi and coach Wendell Robinson have been with the football club over 22 years combined. And they were with the club through its most historic and successful periods. They were incredible servants. But we needed to take another direction,” Motsepe added.

