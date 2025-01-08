‘We intend to celebrate club’s birthday with a win over Stellies’

A victory over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday night is the only appropriate way for Kaizer Chiefs to celebrate the club’s 55th anniversary, according to goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma.

In the second Betway Premiership match of the year, Amakhosi will host Stellenbosch at FNB Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30pm.

Chairman Kaizer Motaung and other founding members formed Chiefs in 1970, and the team celebrated its 55th anniversary on Tuesday.

The club’s supporters, however, had differing opinions about the birthday celebration because they feel that there is currently nothing to celebrate.

Amakhosi, who have not won a trophy in 10 years, had a rough start to 2025 when they lost to Cape Town City 1-0, their fourth loss of the year after 11 games.

Speaking to the media at the Chiefs Village in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday, Bvuma suggested that they must win the game against Stellies in order to get back on track and celebrate the club’s 55th birthday with maximum points.

Ticket prices slashed

“We’re coming off a loss, but we have a big game ahead of us … playing against a very good opponent, Stellenbosch. We know they’ve been doing well for themselves,” Bvuma said.

“We know as a team that we need to perform and win the game. It’s the team’s 55th birthday, so we know the importance of this game.

“For us as players, we believe this can be a birthday present for the chairman and the supporters, so we are looking forward to the game.”

Following the club and Stadium Management SA’s decision to lower ticket prices to R30 on the day, the 29-year-old goalie has since urged fans to show up in large numbers to cheer on the team in what will be a crucial match.

“We would like to call on all our supporters to come and support us because we know that they are very important to us because whenever they are in the stadium singing, it gives us that edge to keep on going and not to give up.

“Even when the chips are down, they help us to work very hard, so we really need them for this game,” Bvuma added.

