We miss Itumeleng Khune, says Chiefs keeper Bruce Bvuma

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has opened up about the void left by Itumeleng Khune, saying he misses the veteran shot stopper’s influence and contribution at training.

Khune was stripped of his captaincy and suspended from all club activities after he allegedly arrived at a training session under the influence of alcohol in December.

Cavin Johnson, the interim Chiefs coach, has since relied on Bvuma over Brandon Petersen, who dropped out of the starting line-up following a series of errors and off-the-field indiscretions.

Bvuma, the Amakhosi academy graduate, has rewarded Johnson with five clean sheets out of six matches.

Bvuma awarded a two-year contract

Alongside Petersen and midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, the club awarded Bvuma a two-year contract with an option for an additional year, which coincided with the goalkeeper’s impressive performances.

Speaking to the media at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday, Bvuma said he misses Khune and that the veteran goalkeeper is delighted that he now plays regularly.

“Itu is a legend of the club and South African football,” Bvuma responded to a Sunday World question. “He is one person that goalkeepers all idolised growing up, and I have learned a lot from him.

“With everything that is going on [being suspended], as someone that I am close with, I still talk to him quite a lot, and he is happy that I am now playing and performing for the club.

“Do I miss him? Of course I do; he is a Chiefs legend, and not having him next to me at training is a bit odd since I am used to training with him each and every day.”

Nedbank Cup elimination

After an embarrassing loss to Motsepe Foundation Championship minnows Milford FC over the weekend, who eliminated them in the first round of the Nedbank Cup, Amakhosi return to action on Saturday against Moroka Swallows.

The Glamour Boys and the Dube Birds will lock horns in a DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium. Kick-off is at 5.45pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content