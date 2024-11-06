We need quality to improve and elevate youngsters – Nabi

Nasreddine Nabi, the coach of the Kaizer Chiefs, asserts that in order for their young players to develop and thrive, they must be around more talented and seasoned players.

The likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi, Samkelo Zwane, and Wandile Duba have been getting adequate minutes and trusted by Nabi.

The quartet has also been impactful and influenced a lot of positive results Amakhosi had so far this season.

Following their 4-0 pummeling at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout at the weekend, coach Manqoba Mngithi expressed his concerns about Chiefs’ over-reliance on their youngsters, which could ultimately break them.

For example, after the game, Vilakazi was seen sobbing due to the crushing loss.

In a recent interview with the media, Nabi stated that he is happy with the young players’ contributions thus far and will not be looking to replace them, even though he intended to strengthen his team during the January transfer window.

“I think that given the qualities of the young players here, the strategy will focus on the progression of young players who are already a product of the club. We are going to improve them,” Nabi said.

Young players are an achievement

“More quality players, high quality, and experience will bring a positive balance. That will also help these young players to progress.

“These young players are an achievement for the club. They still must progress, and that’s what they are doing. We will never let them go.”

He continued: “We will never put them on the side for other players. These are other players who will complete and bring their experience so that the team moves forward.

“Duba, Ngcobo, and the others. All of them are great assets of the club, and we need to complete the team with players with experience and quality to make the youngsters grow with them.

“We want players with quality and experience who are going to complete the youngsters and make a good balance for the team.”

It is unclear which positions the Chiefs will bolster in the upcoming January transfer window to guarantee that Nabi ends the season in a far more respectable position.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content