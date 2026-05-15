‘We talk a lot about winning second star and making history’

Mamelodi Sundowns utility player Aubrey Modiba has admitted that the conversation about winning the CAF Champions League and finally delivering the second elusive star is ongoing in camp.

Sundowns will be playing in their second consecutive Champions League final when they first host Moroccan outfit AS FAR in the first leg at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The last time Masandawana lifted the Champions League was in 2016 under the tutelage of renowned coach Pitso Mosimane. Since then, the club has fallen short and came close to winning it last season, but lost in the final to Egyptian side Pyramids.

Now, having reached their second consecutive final in the competition and seemingly set to lose their league title that they have won eight times in a row to Orlando Pirates this season, Sundowns will be desperate to deliver the second star, also given that they have not won a single trophy so far this season.

‘Supporters want the second star’

“I think for us, what helps us a lot is that we do have these kinds of conversations in training. We do talk about bringing the second star and making history for ourselves and everyone associated with the club,” Modiba said during a press conference on Friday.

“And obviously, the supporters want the second star. We do know about that, and hopefully we can be able to deliver it for them and make them proud.

“As the coach [Miguel Cardoso] said, they [the fans] must come in numbers and cheer for us and push us so that we can celebrate together. And when we win, we will always feel their support. So, they must come on Sunday, and hopefully we can make them proud.

“But we don’t try to put pressure on ourselves because once we put pressure on ourselves, we don’t tend to perform at the best of our abilities,” Modiba added.

The game has already been sold out, and Sundowns will look to feed off their crowd and head to Rabat for the second leg with an advantage.