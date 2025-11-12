We tried to bring Argentina but they are too expensive – Hugo Broos

Before securing Zambia for this week’s friendly international match, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they attempted to bring world champions Argentina to Mzansi, but the expenses were simply too high.

Broos added that the distance between Johannesburg and either South America or Europe was the same, which explains why the top football nations are charging such outrageous prices.

Argentina still boasts the world’s best player, World Cup winner Lionel Messi, who is nearing retirement following a stellar career with the Albiceleste.

South Africa is in camp getting ready for Saturday’s match with Zambia’s Chipolopolo, who are no longer the feared team they were in previous decades.

However, the game will be used by Broos to get ready for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) competition, which will take place in Morocco in December and January.

It costs billions to play Argentina

Argentina, who defeated France in the 2022 Fifa World Cup final in Qatar, is one of the most expensive countries to pin down for international friendly matches.

Messi, who commands reverence and respect worldwide, captains them. He led the South Americans to win gold in one of the most intense finals against France in the history of the World Cup.

So, winning the World Cup rose Argentina’s stock tenfold.

Broos spoke about the attempts to entice the three-time world champions. “We said we wanted to face the world champions—but it will cost billions when you convert to rands.

“They asked for millions of euros, and we cannot afford that. It’s a lot of money, and we are not rich.

We are likely to play against Belgium before leaving for America for the World Cup, as we are currently in discussions with them. Additionally, we are trying to schedule two more matches before the World Cup.”

Distance puts SA at a disadvantage

Broos continued: “European and South American teams often complain that traveling to South Africa is very far, which puts us at a disadvantage; additionally, we are not a wealthy federation.”

“We will go to Belgium; they will not come here. When we are there, maybe we will play France or others before going to the World Cup in America. It’s better if we go there than if they come here.

“We are pleased to have secured a match against Zambia. They will give our players a good run, and it is an opportunity for the new players to fight for a place in the Afcon squad.

“We no longer play friendly matches, and every team we face is always motivated and eager to defeat us. We do not want to lose a match before we go to the Afcon.”

