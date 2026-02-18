‘We want to win everything,’ says Sundowns star Marcelo Allende ahead of Bucs clash

The day most football fans across the country have been waiting for is finally here, as Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will go pound for pound in a titanic league showdown on Wednesday night.

Pirates and Sundowns will meet at the FNB Stadium in a game that is predicted to shed light on who will most likely stand a better chance to lift the Betway Premiership this season.

The Buccaneers are currently on top of the standings with 38 points, while Downs are right behind them with 32 points and a game in hand.

Both teams are eagerly anticipating the tie, buoyed by their recent victories.

Ahead of the colossal encounter, Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende, who came on in the second half against MC Alger and changed the complexion of the game, said the win against Rulani Mokwena’s side gave them momentum heading into the game against Bucs.

Sundowns blowing hot and cold

“It’s going to be a nice game, a big one, and very important for the league. We want to win everything. We want to win all the cups and the league,” Allende said.

“Winning at home [against Alger] with our people is special, and we want to keep doing that for our supporters, our families, and the club. I think we deserved the qualification, and I’m happy for the team and all the players.”

Masandawana’s performance has been inconsistent this season, fluctuating between strong and weak performances.

However, the game against Alger showed why Sundowns have won the league title seven times in a row.

“Yes, they are playing poorly at the moment, but they are winning,” said Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula.

“Once they find their form, it becomes difficult. We must wake up while they are still sleeping. If you don’t, it’s going to be difficult. You have to capitalise.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content