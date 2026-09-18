We will be representing Africa against Al Ahli – Miguel Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they will not only be representing their club but also South Africa and the entire continent when they collide with Saudi Arabian giants Al Ahli.

Sundowns host Al Ahli at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium for their Fifa Intercontinental Club Second Round clash on Saturday afternoon. The game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

The Brazilians will be going up against the Asian Champions League winners, following their CAF Champions League triumph last season.

READ: Pitso Mosimane ‘emotional’ as former clubs Sundowns and Al Ahli set to collide

Cardoso will be guiding Sundowns at a Fifa competition, following their participation in the Club World Cup in the US last year.

Masandawana was one of four African clubs representing the continent at the global stage but will be carrying that sole responsibility this time around, by virtue of being the African champions.

“We know that we don’t just represent the club but the country and the entire African continent, so that is why we are feeling excited and motivated to do well on Saturday,” Cardoso said at their training base in Chloorkop on Friday morning.

“People should be proud, and we as Mamelodi Sundowns should finish with a sense that we competed at the highest level, because when you compete with teams like this, the results can go either way.

“We obviously understand the responsibility that we carry on our shoulders, and we should bring our A-game.”

- Advertisement -

READ: Who are Al Ahli, and what can Sundowns expect from the Saudi giants?

Cardoso added: “Football matches for big teams come thick and fast. We have a two-legged fixture against a very good team in the CAF Champions League [Wiliete SC] and then the MTN8 final against another strong team [Orlando Pirates].

- Advertisement -

“That final will be followed by another final in the Super Cup against a strong team [USM Alger]. So, those matches will come one after the other, and resilience, character, and capacity to push ourselves to the limit will determine our achievements in all these matches,” Cardoso added.