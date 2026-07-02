We will have private conversation with Hugo Broos – Danny Jordaan

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has ducked the question regarding the future of coach Hugo Broos, stating that they will hold a ‘confidential conversation’ with the Belgian tactician.

Jordaan was addressing the media during the rousing heroes’ welcome for Bafana Bafana, who went on to attain success at the 2026 Fifa World Cup by making it out of the group stages for the first time in the history of South African football.

“The conversation with the coach will be a private one. The media will be invited for a briefing after we have spoken to Broos,” Jordaan said.

“Therefore, we can’t disclose the nature of our conversation with the coach before the initial talks with the coach,” Jordaan added.

Broos needs time to decide

Broos, who looked very overwhelmed by the support of the fans at the airport upon their arrival at the OR Tambo Airport, recently stated that he would decide on his future at Bafana in the coming days or weeks.

“It is not clever to make decisions when you are disappointed; I will not do it,” the 74-year-old said during a press conference after their 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Last 32 on Sunday.

“I will see in the coming days what I am going to do in the future. It is my last World Cup, that is for sure, but what will happen in the next days and weeks will depend on how South Africa sees a future with me.

“But for the moment, I will not answer the question regarding my future,” he added.

Pitso’s hat is in the ring

Former Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is one of the people who have shown interest in the job, with Safa head of technical Jack Maluleke confirming to this publication that the three-time CAF Champions League winner has submitted his CV.

“I can confirm that amongst the many top names of coaches who have applied for the Bafana Bafana job is indeed Pitso Mosimane. I have his CV with me,” Safa Technical Committee chairman Jack Maluleke told Sunday World in Monterrey, Mexico.

“We all know the passion of coach Pitso, his love for the country, and what his profile looks like, but he will also go through the interview process like everyone else because I have over 80 applications with me.

“So, we will finalise the process when we return home after the World Cup. Because we need someone who will come in and get the job started for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers around September.”